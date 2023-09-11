Barbie Movie To Be Released For Rental And Purchase On September 12

The delightfully pink, star-studded film will be available to digitally own or rent for 48-hour rent on Apple TV, Fetch, Foxtel Store, Google Play, Microsoft, Prime Video, Telstra TV Box Office and YouTube. The premium digital ownership will set you back $34.99, while the 48-hour rent will cost $29.99.

Those who want to purchase the movie will get access to the film and an array of special features.

The box office hit directed by Greta Gerwig has earned more than $1.345 billion worldwide and has become the highest grossing film in Warner Bros history. It also made Greta Gerwig the first solo-female director to earn more than $1 billion.