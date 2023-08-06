The Project

‘Barbie’ Movie Is Set To Hit $1 Billion In Box Office Earnings

The ‘Barbie’ movie is set to reach $1 billion in box office earnings as it heads into its third week of release.

This will make it the first time in Hollywood history that a film directed by a solo woman tops $1 billion. 

It will also be the second movie of the year that reaches this huge milestone, following The Super Mario Bros Movie, which reached $1.34 billion worldwide. 

In an interview with Collider, Barbie superstar Margot Robbie seemed to have manifested the box office hit, when she recounted a meeting she had with top Warner Bros executives. 

The 33-year-old actress explained that she thought she was overselling the movie when she said it had the potential to make $1 billion. 

“I think my pitch in the green-light meeting was the studios have prospered so much when they’re brave enough to pair a big idea with a visionary director,” she said, referring to director Greta Gerwig. 

“And then I gave a series of examples like, ‘dinosaurs and [Steven] Spielberg,’ that and that, that and that; pretty much naming anything that’s been incredible and made a ton of money for the studios over the years,” she explained. 

“And I was like, ‘And now you’ve got Barbie and Greta Gerwig.’ And I think I told them that it’d make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, okay?!”

