‘Barbie’ Movie Is Set To Hit $1 Billion In Box Office Earnings

This will make it the first time in Hollywood history that a film directed by a solo woman tops $1 billion.

It will also be the second movie of the year that reaches this huge milestone, following The Super Mario Bros Movie, which reached $1.34 billion worldwide.

In an interview with Collider, Barbie superstar Margot Robbie seemed to have manifested the box office hit, when she recounted a meeting she had with top Warner Bros executives.

The 33-year-old actress explained that she thought she was overselling the movie when she said it had the potential to make $1 billion.

“I think my pitch in the green-light meeting was the studios have prospered so much when they’re brave enough to pair a big idea with a visionary director,” she said, referring to director Greta Gerwig.

“And then I gave a series of examples like, ‘dinosaurs and [Steven] Spielberg,’ that and that, that and that; pretty much naming anything that’s been incredible and made a ton of money for the studios over the years,” she explained.

“And I was like, ‘And now you’ve got Barbie and Greta Gerwig.’ And I think I told them that it’d make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, okay?!”