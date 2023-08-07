The Project

‘Barbie’ Makes Hollywood History Reaching $1 Billion At The Box Office

The ‘Barbie’ movie has made Greta Gerwig the first solo-female director to make $1 billion in the global box office.

After just 17 days of release, the delightfully pink movie reached the huge milestone, beating Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 which previously held the record at 19 days for Warner Bros.

The 2017 ‘Wonder Woman’ film directed by Patty Jenkins almost reached the billion-dollar mark, getting to $823 million worldwide.

In an interview with Collider, Barbie superstar Margot Robbie seemed to have manifested the box office hit, when she recounted a meeting she had with top Warner Bros executives.

The 33-year-old actress explained that she thought she was overselling the movie when she said it had the potential to make $1 billion.

“I think my pitch in the green-light meeting was the studios have prospered so much when they’re brave enough to pair a big idea with a visionary director,” she said, referring to director Greta Gerwig.

“And then I gave a series of examples like, ‘dinosaurs and [Steven] Spielberg,’ that and that, that and that; pretty much naming anything that’s been incredible and made a ton of money for the studios over the years,” she explained.

“And I was like, ‘And now you’ve got Barbie and Greta Gerwig.’ And I think I told them that it’d make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, okay?!”

