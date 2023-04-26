Barbie Launches First-Ever Doll With Down's Syndrome To Help People 'Find A Doll That Represents Them'

Mattel bosses said they wanted to bring out the doll to ensure ‘all children to see themselves in Barbie.’’ The company partnered with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) in the US to help bring the doll to market.

The doll features a pink pendant necklace with three upward chevrons that represent the three copies of the 21st chromosome, which is the genetic material that causes the characterises associated with the condition.

The chevrons represent the ‘lucky few’ who have someone with Down syndrome in their life.

The doll is already on pre-sale.