Barbie Launches First-Ever Doll With Down's Syndrome To Help People 'Find A Doll That Represents Them'

Barbie’s owners Mattel have announced they are launching their first doll with Down’s Syndrome in an effort to help more children find a toy that represents them.

Mattel bosses said they wanted to bring out the doll to ensure ‘all children to see themselves in Barbie.’’ The company partnered with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) in the US to help bring the doll to market.

The doll features a pink pendant necklace with three upward chevrons that represent the three copies of the 21st chromosome, which is the genetic material that causes the characterises associated with the condition.

The chevrons represent the ‘lucky few’ who have someone with Down syndrome in their life.

The doll is already on pre-sale.

Man Gets Stung With a $486 Fare For Falling Asleep in Cab
There aren't many things better than having a relaxing little snooze in the back of a car.
British Workers Misspell ‘School’ When Repainting Road

Maybe they were too cool for shcool.
Uninhabited Scottish Island Is Now Up For Sale

Have you ever dreamt of owning your own island? That dream could become a reality after an uninhabited Scottish island was listed for sale.
Black Mirror Set To Return To Netflix After A Four Year Hiatus

Fans of Black Mirror are excited after hearing that the dystopian drama series is returning to Netflix after a four-year-long hiatus.
Ed Sheeran Takes The Stand In Copyright Trial, Accused Of Plagiarising Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On'

Ed Sheeran has taken the stand in Manhattan federal court at the beginning of a copyright trial alleging the British pop star's hit song Thinking Out Loud ripped off the classic Marvin Gaye tune Let's Get it On.