‘Barbie’ Becomes Highest-Grossing Film In Warner Bros. History

The ‘Barbie’ movie has overtaken ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2’ as the highest-grossing global release in Warner Bros. history.

Its worldwide gross has blown out to a whopping $1.32 billion.

The film reached a staggering $1 billion in global ticket sales in just 17 days, while the Harry Potter finale reached it in 19 days.

The delightfully pink movie is also set to overtake The Super Mario Bros. Movie for the highest-grossing film of the year. The movie about the plumbing brother duo currently sits at $1.359 billion.

The movie also made Greta Gerwig the first solo female director to reach $1 billion at the global box office.

The 2017 ‘Wonder Woman' film directed by Patty Jenkins, almost reached the billion-dollar mark, and got to $823 million worldwide.

The star-studded cast has received glittering praise for their stellar performances in the film.

Robbie Williams Sings Ange Postecoglou’s Praises After Stunning Start To Premier League Season

    Ange Postecoglou has found a new fan in Robbie Williams after the musician took to Instagram to declare his support for the Australian coach of Tottenham.
