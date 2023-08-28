‘Barbie’ Becomes Highest-Grossing Film In Warner Bros. History

Its worldwide gross has blown out to a whopping $1.32 billion.

The film reached a staggering $1 billion in global ticket sales in just 17 days, while the Harry Potter finale reached it in 19 days.

The delightfully pink movie is also set to overtake The Super Mario Bros. Movie for the highest-grossing film of the year. The movie about the plumbing brother duo currently sits at $1.359 billion.

The movie also made Greta Gerwig the first solo female director to reach $1 billion at the global box office.

The 2017 ‘Wonder Woman' film directed by Patty Jenkins, almost reached the billion-dollar mark, and got to $823 million worldwide.

The star-studded cast has received glittering praise for their stellar performances in the film.