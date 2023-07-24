The Project

Barbie And Oppenheimer Smash Box Office In Record Breaking Weekend

The plastic fantastic blockbuster made over $500 Million worldwide and took out the box office record for the biggest opening by a female director.

The Margot Robbie-led flick took in over $21 million in its Australian opening weekend, selling out preview screenings and drawing in massive crowds of excited patrons in pink. 

The film overtook Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which had a local opening of over $9 million and took in over $250 million internationally. 

Many cinemas have been offering double features of the two films, and audiences around the country are getting on board with Barbenheimer.  

Both films contain star-studded casts, are led by esteemed directors with cult followings and were released worldwide on Thursday. 

