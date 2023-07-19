The Project

‘Barbenheimer’ Blockbuster Weekend Could See Box Office Sales Hit $150 Million In The U.S.

We’re about to hit one of the biggest weekends in cinema’s recent history, with the opening of both Barbie and Oppenheimer.

The blockbuster weekend of ‘Barbenheimer’ is expected to bring in around $150 million in the first weekend in North America.

Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’, which stars Aussie Margot Robbie, is on track to generate between $95 million and $110 million.

While its production company Warner Bros. has estimated a more conservative number of $75 million, theatres and rival production companies have put the figure closer to $140 million.

Meanwhile, Chris Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ is looking at raking in about $50 million across North American cinemas, according to Universal.

One factor in its lower number is ‘Oppenheimer’s’ longer running time, meaning there will be fewer screenings of the film.

Either way, AMC Theatres in the U.S. has said more than 40,000 ‘double feature’ tickets have been sold, meaning many are heading to the cinemas to watch both on the same day.

Man Receives Two Boxes Of Weetabix From Amazon Instead Of The Laptop He Ordered

    We all love searching for a bargain when internet shopping, but one man has been left let down after he received two packets of breakfast cereal instead of the laptop he ordered.
    McDonald’s has revealed that four new dipping sauces will bring Chicken McNuggets to “a whole new level” to mark the FIFA Women’s World Cup.
    Victorian Premier Dan Andrews may have cancelled the 2026 Commonwealth Games in the state due to costs, but taxpayers may still be hit with a compensation fee of $1 billion.
    Swifties have left the internet divided after a video of a Taylor Swift singalong on a delayed flight went viral.
    Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been released from jail after she was arrested for marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession after flying to the Cayman Islands in the Caribbean.