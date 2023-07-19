‘Barbenheimer’ Blockbuster Weekend Could See Box Office Sales Hit $150 Million In The U.S.

The blockbuster weekend of ‘Barbenheimer’ is expected to bring in around $150 million in the first weekend in North America.

Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’, which stars Aussie Margot Robbie, is on track to generate between $95 million and $110 million.

While its production company Warner Bros. has estimated a more conservative number of $75 million, theatres and rival production companies have put the figure closer to $140 million.

Meanwhile, Chris Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ is looking at raking in about $50 million across North American cinemas, according to Universal.

One factor in its lower number is ‘Oppenheimer’s’ longer running time, meaning there will be fewer screenings of the film.

Either way, AMC Theatres in the U.S. has said more than 40,000 ‘double feature’ tickets have been sold, meaning many are heading to the cinemas to watch both on the same day.

Image; Warner Bros./Universal/Getty