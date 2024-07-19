The Project

Barack Obama Reportedly Pushes For Joe Biden To Exit Presidential Race

Former US president Barack Obama has reportedly expressed concerns about Joe Biden’s prospects for re-election, joining a growing number of Democrats calling for Biden to exit the 2024 presidential race.

According to a report from the Washington Post, Obama has privately expressed his concern to Democrats in recent days, saying that Biden’s path to victory has greatly diminished and the president needs to consider the viability of his candidacy.

Obama is said to have spoken with other top Democrats, including Nancy Pelosi, about the challenges facing the president’s chance at re-election, but it is clear that only Biden can make the decision on whether to continue on in the presidential race.

The former president joins a number of Democratic leaders and donors to make a push for Biden to withdraw from the race.

The New York Times is reporting that Biden has begun to accept he may not win the election and may need to crop out of the race, despite the president reiterating his commitment to see out the 2024 election several times in recent weeks.

The report claims insiders close to Biden would not be surprised if the president caved to party pressure and made an announcement soon endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement.

President Biden is currently in isolation at his vacation home after being diagnosed with Covid on Wednesday. 

