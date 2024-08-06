Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Resigns And Flees Country

Thousands of demonstrators stormed her official residence on Monday, a day after nearly 100 died in the unrest.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's departure threatens to create even more instability in the nation on India's border already dealing with crises including high unemployment, corruption and climate change.

Hours after the embattled leader boarded a military helicopter with her sister, the country's military chief, General Waker-uz-Zaman, said he would seek the president's guidance on forming an interim government.

He promised the military would launch an investigation into the deadly crackdown on student-led protests that fuelled outrage against the government.

"Keep faith in the military, we will investigate all the killings and punish the responsible," he said.

"I have ordered that no army and police will indulge in any kind of firing."

He met opposition politicians, including the head of the now-banned Jamaat-e-Islami party, and civil society members before making his statement.

The protests began peacefully as frustrated students demanded an end to a quota system for government jobs they said favoured those with connections to the prime minister's Awami League party, but the demonstrations morphed into an unprecedented challenge to Hasina and the party.

The 76-year-old - who was the longest-serving female head of government - was elected for a fourth consecutive term in a January vote that was boycotted by her main opponents.

Thousands of opposition members were jailed in the lead-up to the polls, and the US and the UK denounced the result as not credible, though the government defended it.

Hasina had cultivated ties with powerful countries, including India and China.

But under her, relations with the United States and other Western nations have come under strain as they have expressed concerns over human rights violations and press freedoms in the predominantly Muslim nation of 170 million people.

Her political opponents have accused her of growing increasingly autocratic, and many say the unrest is a result of that authoritarian streak.

Hasina arrived on Monday in a city in India on the border with Bangladesh in an army helicopter, according to a military official who spoke on condition of anonymity, but it was not clear where she would go next.

As she fled, people stormed her residence, taking furniture and pulling food from the refrigerators.