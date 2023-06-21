Banging Sounds Heard In Search For Missing Titanic Sub As Time Runs Out On Oxygen Supply

Banging sounds have been heard by a Canadian aircraft searching the sub, reportedly occurring at 30-minute intervals.

Canadian, U.S. and French authorities, as well as private operators, are scouring 20,000 square kilometres, roughly the area of Melbourne and Sydney together, off the coast of Newfoundland.

Five explorers set off in the sub at 4 am on Sunday; British billionaire Hamish Harding, Pakistani tycoon Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, French adventurer Paul-Henry Nargeolet, and founder and CEO of the company behind the sub-Oceangate, Stockton Rush.

Halfway down to the Titanic wreckage site, communication with the vessel was lost.

"First, you know, when you are above the surface, we can use GPS, we can use radar, we can use radio. There is nothing like that that we can use below the sea," Submarine Naval Architect Eric Fusil said about the search mission.

"Honestly, it's finding a needle in a haystack."

The sub is designed to automatically resurface after 24 hours, but those on board are bolted in, and as explained by Rush himself, its controls are basic.

Two former OceanGate employees had lodged concerns about the vessel's safety five years ago.

Its ability to go so deep is one of the major factors hindering search efforts.

With less than 30 hours of oxygen remaining, experts say the biggest hope for a rescue now is finding the sub somewhere on the surface.

Former Royal Navy commander Frank Owens told The Project of this banging noise, “It’s very promising because this is the protocol used by submariners around the world if they’re stuck inside a disabled submarine.

“The instructions are to bang on the hull of the submarine for three minutes on the hour and on the half hour.

“And the fact they have on board a former commander in the French navy who’s a diver, suggests that he has said this is the way the military will look for you and if you behave this way they will know [that they need to be looking for you].”