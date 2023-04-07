Bali’s New Tourist Rules Will Try And Keep 'Low Budget Aussies' Off The Island

The Indonesian Government is putting its foot down with naughty tourists who treat Bali like schoolies. We should save that sacred behaviour for the Gold Coast.

The holiday destination has put up with reckless behaviour from irresponsible and disrespectful tourists for years, and according to them, enough is enough.

Bali’s mission to clean up the bogan-filled streets has kicked off through its official campaign cracking down on unruly behaviour.

Another deterrent for these reckless tourists is a proposed ban on them using motorbikes, as many injuries in Bali are caused by hooligan tourists who are also inexperienced motorists zooming through populated areas with no helmets on.

The campaign aims to deter low-budget travellers from choosing Bali as their holiday destination by implementing a tourist tax. It is their understanding that most of the problems arising from tourists are those on a shoestring budget.

The tax is predicted to not only incentivise more sensible tourists but will also act to provide more resources for places that facilitate tourists.

Bali officials are sick to death of the constant disrespect reckless tourists have for their laws, as they are often drinking to excess, riding motorbikes and scooters without a helmet, and attempting to bribe the police.

Nyoman Adi Wiryatama, the chairman of the Regional People’s Legislative Council of the Province of Bali, told The Bali Sun, “We need tourists, but tourists who are classy, ​​not tourists who throw tantrums.”

Wiryatama also gave word of warning that the tourists who misbehave will be deported. And by George, he meant it. In the first three months of this year, 620 foreigners have been deported from Indonesia.

So, if you’re planning a trip to Bali, best iron that Bintang singlet first.

