Bali Tourist Officials Are Cracking Down On Tourists' Outfits Across The Isl

A new public campaign will begin in the tourist hotspot to educate tourists on local customs and rules, Bali Tourism Board chairman Ida Bagus Agung Partha Adnyana said.

"We are assigned by the government, in this case, the Bali Tourism Office, to prepare socialisation in the form of writing and visuals. However, we have to start with some kind of appeal at several points," The Bali Sun reported Adnyana saying.

"The point is for tourists to respect the cultural customs of the Balinese by dressing well … and being orderly in carrying out traffic activities.

Billboards will be erected in Denpasar Regency and Gianyar Regency, showing educational advice to tourists.

The first 10 billboards will be installed in English, with a look to expand the number into other languages in the future.

"Indeed, we are 'welcoming' and accept everything. Guests are king but don't abuse," Adnyana said.

"It is better people are advised from their own people so that we are not black-listed and troubled in other people's countries. It is much better if those who advise from their own people."

Tourists have become known for disrespecting cultural and religious landmarks, from wearing revealing clothes to one couple filming an X-rated movie on a sacred mountain.