The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Bali Tourist Officials Are Cracking Down On Tourists' Outfits Across The Isl

Bali Tourist Officials Are Cracking Down On Tourists' Outfits Across The Isl

Bali authorities are cracking down on tourists' dress code.

A new public campaign will begin in the tourist hotspot to educate tourists on local customs and rules, Bali Tourism Board chairman Ida Bagus Agung Partha Adnyana said.

"We are assigned by the government, in this case, the Bali Tourism Office, to prepare socialisation in the form of writing and visuals. However, we have to start with some kind of appeal at several points," The Bali Sun reported Adnyana saying.

"The point is for tourists to respect the cultural customs of the Balinese by dressing well … and being orderly in carrying out traffic activities.

Billboards will be erected in Denpasar Regency and Gianyar Regency, showing educational advice to tourists.

The first 10 billboards will be installed in English, with a look to expand the number into other languages in the future.

"Indeed, we are 'welcoming' and accept everything. Guests are king but don't abuse," Adnyana said.

"It is better people are advised from their own people so that we are not black-listed and troubled in other people's countries. It is much better if those who advise from their own people."

Tourists have become known for disrespecting cultural and religious landmarks, from wearing revealing clothes to one couple filming an X-rated movie on a sacred mountain.

The Real Reason People Find Clowns Frightening
NEXT STORY

The Real Reason People Find Clowns Frightening

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Real Reason People Find Clowns Frightening

    The Real Reason People Find Clowns Frightening

    You never know how many will jump out of that little car.
    You Could Get Paid $2000 To Read Your Favourite Books In Bed

    You Could Get Paid $2000 To Read Your Favourite Books In Bed

    Researchers are giving bookworms the chance to be paid A$2000 to read in bed.
    Spanish Woman Wins Divorce Settlement And Will Be Paid For 25 Years Of Unpaid Labour

    Spanish Woman Wins Divorce Settlement And Will Be Paid For 25 Years Of Unpaid Labour

    We've all had jobs that underpay, and most of us have been in relationships where we feel taken advantage of, but what happens when these things collide?
    Saturn To Enter Pisces Today In Rare Celestial Event Not Seen In Australia Since 1996

    Saturn To Enter Pisces Today In Rare Celestial Event Not Seen In Australia Since 1996

    For the first time in 30 years, a rare celestial event will hit Australia today as Saturn enters Pisces.
    K'Gari (Fraser Island) Authorities Fine Dog Owners $143 For Bringing Their Pet Onto The Island

    K'Gari (Fraser Island) Authorities Fine Dog Owners $143 For Bringing Their Pet Onto The Island

    A family holiday has ended in a $143 fine, after a man was caught with his pet dog on K'Gari (Fraser Island)