Bali To Give Tourists "Dos And Don'ts" Card Upon Arrival

In response to a string of inappropriate behaviour, Indonesian authorities will be handing all tourists "dos and don'ts" cards upon arrival to Bali.

Balinese officials have drawn up a list of 12 "dos" and eight "don'ts" to ensure international travellers adhere to local rules.

"The card will be created and handed over at Immigration so that the Immigration can tuck the card into the foreigner's passport when they land at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport," The Head of the Regional Office of the Bali Ministry of Law and Human Rights, Anggiat Napitupulu told The Bali Times.

"The card contains what is allowed and what is not allowed to be done in Bali."

Some of the crackdowns include uttering offensive words and using single-use plastics, whereas some of the "dos" include dressing modestly.

Bali's Governor Wayan Koster reinforced that any tourist breaking the rules will face the full force of the law, including penalties and legal proceedings as prescribed by Indonesian law.

"Everyone should take this circular seriously, implement it, and disseminate it to all their staff and foreign tourists visiting Bali," Governor Koster said.

Here's a full list of the "dos and don'ts":

DOS

Respect the sanctity of temples, pratimas (sacred statues), and religious symbols; Wholeheartedly respect the customs, traditions, arts, culture, and local wisdom of the Balinese people during ongoing ceremonial processions and rituals; Dress modestly, appropriately, and respectfully when visiting sacred areas, tourist attractions, public places and engaging in activities in Bali; Behave politely in sacred areas, tourist areas, restaurants, shopping areas, roads, and other public places; Be accompanied by licensed tour guides (who understand the natural conditions, customs, traditions, and local wisdom of the Balinese people) when visiting tourist attractions; Exchange foreign currency at authorised money changers (both banks and non-banks) that are officially licensed and display the authorisation number and QR code logo from Bank Indonesia; Make payments using the Indonesian Standard QR code (QRIS); Conduct transactions using the Indonesian rupiah; Comply with the applicable traffic laws in Indonesia, including possessing a valid international or national driving license, obey traffic rules, dress modestly, wear a helmet, follow traffic signs, not exceed passenger capacity, and no driving under the influence of alcohol or illegal drugs; Use four-wheeled transportation that is roadworthy and officially registered or two-wheeled transportation that is operated by a legal business entity or association for two-wheeler rentals; Stay in accommodations that possess the required permits according to applicable regulations; Adhere to all specific provisions/rules that apply to each tourist attraction and tourist activity.

DON'TS