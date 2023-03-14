Bali To Ban Tourists From Riding Scooters In A Crackdown On Bad Behaviour

Aussies and other foreigners will soon no longer be allowed to hire scooters or motorcycles in a crackdown on reckless behaviour.

Instead, tourists will be forced to hire a car through a travel agency or tourism service.

The ban comes after Bali police reported more than 170 traffic violations by tourists in the past week alone.

Bali governor Wayan Koster announced the plan in a press conference at the Bali office of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights on Monday, just days after a video went viral of an Australian woman arguing with local police for not wearing a helmet.

"They're disorderly, and they misbehave," said Governor Koster.

"So borrowing or renting [motorbikes] would no longer be allowed. That may be implemented starting in 2023 or after the COVID-19 pandemic."

Australian-Indonesian content creator Damien Hoo criticised the decision from the Bali government, calling the move "the silliest thing" in a recent Instagram post.

"This could be the silliest thing I've heard come from Indonesia in a long time", he said.

"The Balinese governor has decided to crack down on all foreign tourists, and he's decided to ban motorcycle rentals for everybody.

"Can you imagine the traffic in Ubud, Seminyak, Canggu with all these foreign tourists booking cars... it's already the worst traffic ever.

"I've already seen a few knee-jerk reactions in my time, but banning all rentals to foreigners could be one of the biggest."