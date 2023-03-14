The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Bali To Ban Tourists From Riding Scooters In A Crackdown On Bad Behaviour

Bali To Ban Tourists From Riding Scooters In A Crackdown On Bad Behaviour

Tourists will soon be banned from renting scooters and motorcycles in Bali after police reported 170 traffic violations by tourists in the past week.

Aussies and other foreigners will soon no longer be allowed to hire scooters or motorcycles in a crackdown on reckless behaviour.

Instead, tourists will be forced to hire a car through a travel agency or tourism service.

The ban comes after Bali police reported more than 170 traffic violations by tourists in the past week alone.

Bali governor Wayan Koster announced the plan in a press conference at the Bali office of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights on Monday, just days after a video went viral of an Australian woman arguing with local police for not wearing a helmet.

"They're disorderly, and they misbehave," said Governor Koster.

"So borrowing or renting [motorbikes] would no longer be allowed. That may be implemented starting in 2023 or after the COVID-19 pandemic."

Australian-Indonesian content creator Damien Hoo criticised the decision from the Bali government, calling the move "the silliest thing" in a recent Instagram post.

"This could be the silliest thing I've heard come from Indonesia in a long time", he said.

"The Balinese governor has decided to crack down on all foreign tourists, and he's decided to ban motorcycle rentals for everybody. 

"Can you imagine the traffic in Ubud, Seminyak, Canggu with all these foreign tourists booking cars... it's already the worst traffic ever. 

"I've already seen a few knee-jerk reactions in my time, but banning all rentals to foreigners could be one of the biggest."

New Rules Mean Anyone And Everyone Can Now Go Topless At Berlin's Public Pools
NEXT STORY

New Rules Mean Anyone And Everyone Can Now Go Topless At Berlin's Public Pools

Advertisement

Related Articles

New Rules Mean Anyone And Everyone Can Now Go Topless At Berlin's Public Pools

New Rules Mean Anyone And Everyone Can Now Go Topless At Berlin's Public Pools

Everyone, including women, can now swim topless at the public pools in Berlin following an unnamed woman lodging a discrimination complaint.
Ever Had A Favourite Shoe? Well, This UK Man Got His Fave Tattooed On His Foot

Ever Had A Favourite Shoe? Well, This UK Man Got His Fave Tattooed On His Foot

Blazej Ambrozak from the UK decided he loves his trainer collection so much, and specifically one pair of Jordans, that he would get them tattooed onto his feet.
Sleep Expert Reveals The Exact Amount Of Sleep You Actually Need

Sleep Expert Reveals The Exact Amount Of Sleep You Actually Need

Sleep Science Says That Our Sleep Needs Change As We Get Older.
Man Sues Fast Food Chain Because ‘Boneless Wings’ Are ‘Closer To Chicken Nuggets’

Man Sues Fast Food Chain Because ‘Boneless Wings’ Are ‘Closer To Chicken Nuggets’

A man in the U.S. is suing a fast food chain because its “boneless wings” aren’t wings at all.
Nike Joins Puma In Phasing Out Kangaroo Leather For Football Boots

Nike Joins Puma In Phasing Out Kangaroo Leather For Football Boots

Nike will join Puma in stopping its use of kangaroo leather for football boots after increasing calls from animal welfare advocates.