Bali Rocked By Powerful Magnitude 7.1 Earthquake

A strong earthquake has struck deep in the sea north of Bali and Lombok islands in Indonesia.

The earthquake’s epicentre was 203km north of Mataram, Indonesia and 516km below the Earth’s surface, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). 

US geological and Indonesian agencies pegged the magnitude at 7.1 with no threat of a tsunami.

The quake was felt just before 4 a.m. in coastal areas across Bali and Lombok and was followed by two other quakes of magnitude 6.1 and 6.5, according to the Indonesian geological agency.

Indonesian disaster agency BNPB said there were no immediate reports of danger.

With AAP.

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Swifties all over the country who missed out on highly sought-after tickets to the Era’s tour will have a second chance at seeing the sold-out show when resale opens on Ticketek Marketplace.
    Eminem saw one rendition of his hit song performed by U.S Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and thought, “Absolutely not.”
    A family in Queensland filmed the creepy moment a giant python slithered across the roof of their house.
    Aussie moon-gazers are in for a treat this month as there will be a rare blue supermoon on 31 August.
    A child wearing a flashing light-up hat while seated amongst passengers with their overhead lights off has sparked debate online over plane etiquette.