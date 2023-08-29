Bali Rocked By Powerful Magnitude 7.1 Earthquake

The earthquake’s epicentre was 203km north of Mataram, Indonesia and 516km below the Earth’s surface, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

US geological and Indonesian agencies pegged the magnitude at 7.1 with no threat of a tsunami.

The quake was felt just before 4 a.m. in coastal areas across Bali and Lombok and was followed by two other quakes of magnitude 6.1 and 6.5, according to the Indonesian geological agency.

Indonesian disaster agency BNPB said there were no immediate reports of danger.

With AAP.