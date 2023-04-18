Bali Releases 'Good Tourist Guidebook' To Help Us All Behave On Holiday

Whether it's peeing in public, crashing a motorcycle or bursting into a random ''Aussie! Aussie! Aussie!'' chant; Australians are notorious for annoying the locals the moment we disembark from our Jetstar flights, already wearing ouR Bintang singlets.

There's a reason why the 2014 TV show What Really Happens in Bali managed to fill seven episodes of content before it was pulled from the air for being too vulgar.

For this reason, the local authorities have released a new guidebook intended to educate tourists on how to behave respectfully towards the local customs.

Anggiat Napitupulu, the head of Bali's Regional Office of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, told reporters that the new behaviour manual is intended to keep tourists out of trouble.

"It needs to be known that not all foreigners know what things are allowed and not allowed in Bali … We hope to accelerate the completion of the guidebook or guidance book dos and don'ts," he said, according to The Bali Sun.

This is very true; some visitors are unaware of the many local laws that are particularly unique to Bali.

For example, did you know defecating in a public fountain in Bali is not legal?

Well, it turns out many Australians are unaware of this bizarre law, particularly after they've had 14 beers and a halal snack pack.

Many tourists visit Bali thinking it's just your typical beach holiday escape, but of course, Indonesia is quite a religious country, and many visitors are unaware of the importance of dressing appropriately and showing respect, particularly around sacred sites.

Last month, the Bali Tourism Board announced new educational boards that were designed to educate foreigners about wearing appropriate clothing and avoiding lewd behaviour at particular landmarks, presumably because too many people would turn up to ancient temples in mankinis and yelling, "my wife!" in a terrible impersonation of Borat.

The announcement of these billboards also coincided with Bali's governor giving a stern warning to tourists planning to drive motorbikes.

"As tourists, (you should) act as tourists, using the vehicles prepared by travel agents, instead of roaming around with motorbikes, without wearing T-shirts and clothes, with no helmets, violating [traffic rules], and even without a licence," Wayan Koster said.

And let's not forget that it was only a couple of months ago that Bali announced new laws prohibiting premarital sex.

Fortunately, it was clarified that these rules would not apply to visitors, presumably because it would either destroy its tourism industry or overwhelm the local prison system with Jaydens and Kaylenes.

Ultimately, if Bali really wants to stamp out poor behaviour, the easiest way might be to simply make it illegal to sell Bintang beers to Aussies.