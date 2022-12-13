Bali Governor Reassures New Controversial Sex Laws Will Not Affect Tourists

Bali officials have confirmed that the nation's new controversial sex laws will not affect foreign tourists when visiting.

Looking to reassure potential visitors, Bali Governor Wayan Koster explained that "there will be no checking on marital status upon check-in at any tourism accommodation, such as hotels, villas, apartments, guest houses, lodges and spas".

Those who "visit or live in Bali would not need to worry with regard to the entry into force of the Indonesian criminal code," he said.

Amid global concerns about rights and privacy in the South-East Asian country, government spokesperson Alert Aries clarified that "people's privacy is still guaranteed by law, so there's really nothing to worry about".

"The new criminal code has also never provided additional administrative requirements for business actors in the tourism sector to ask anyone about their marital status," he said.

Bali officials have reaffirmed that the decision was made to uphold "Indonesian values" in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation.