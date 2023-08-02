Bali Cracks Down On Rowdy Tourists Claiming “Low spending” Visitors Make Trouble

The introduction of the Bali Becik Task Force coincides with a new hotline where locals can report foreign nationals breaking the law or disrespecting behaviour.

Officials have set a target of 100 immigration control operations every month, with 163 foreign nationals already kicked out this year.

“The main problem regarding foreigners in Bali is the large number of foreign tourists with low spending who often make trouble,” said Indonesia’s Director General of Immigration Silmy Karim.

“Because Bali is included in the category of cheap tourist destinations, so it attracts thin-pocketed tourists.”

Although Karim did not go on to provide examples of this correlation, authorities have been looking to increase the amount of “high quality” visitors for some time.

Recently, a ‘dos and don'ts’ guide was introduced and placed inside passports at Immigration.

The list clearly states what constitutes acceptable behaviour and how visitors can respect cultural norms.

In March, a number of large billboards were constructed with instructions for appropriate behaviour and cultural sensitivity.

The billboards were in English and placed in tourist hotspots like Kuta, Seminyak, Uluwatu, Canggu and Ubud.