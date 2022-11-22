The Project

Balenciaga’s Latest Kids Launch Branded 'Creepy' By Fashion Fans

Balenciaga’s latest publicity stunt has been branded “creepy” with its BDSM bears featured in ads for kids.

The luxury fashion house which recently severed ties with ‘Ye’, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, after anti-Semitic comments, has found itself in more hot water this week.

 

Balenciaga has become known for its attention-grabbing and shocking tactics, from runaways made entirely out of mud, trashed thousand-dollar sneakers and using smashed iPhones for their Paris Fashion Week invite.

But is their latest stunt a step too far?

 

The fashion brand has received extensive backlash online for photos they released of two young girls holding teddy bears dressed in what people are describing as “bondage gear”. 

 

Hashtag Balenciaga's BDSM Teddy Bears Picnic is totes missing the mark.

 

According to News.com.au, in another photo from the same advertising shoot, an eagle-eyed social media user spotted a document tucked under a Balenciaga handbag, which appears to be a court case about child pornography.

 

YouTuber June Lapine, aka Shoe0nHead, called out the bizarre images on Twitter.

 

“The brand ‘Balenciaga’ just did an uh … interesting … photo shoot for their new products recently, which included a very purposely poorly hidden court document about ‘virtual child porn’. Normal stuff,” she wrote.

 

Based on the text in the zoomed-in image, social media sleuths claimed the document was from Ashcroft v. Free Speech Coalition. This 2002 US Supreme Court case struck down a ban on “virtual” child pornography.

At the time, the court found that the Child Pornography Prevention Act of 1996 violated the First Amendment’s guarantee of free speech because no children were harmed in the production of computer-generated images.

 

Online shoppers were infuriated, calling the images “frightening”, “creepy”, and “wrong”.

 

While some people online argue that the brand is speaking to a bigger picture and commenting on the laws around creating graphic images of children, either way, the photos have struck a nerve.

 

The brand has since removed all the pictures from Instagram.

