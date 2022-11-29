Balenciaga Under Fire For Inappropriate Photoshoot, With Stars Reevaluating Their Relationship With The Brand

The two children involved in the photoshoot were seen posing with the soft toys that were dressed in fishnets, harnesses and collars with locks.

The photoshoot was shot by Gabriele Galimberti, who has claimed he had no creative direction or involvement in the shoot’s design or outputs.

The campaign was shot by National Geographic photographer Gabriele Galimberti for the French label's Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

Galimberti promptly distanced himself from the campaign, claiming to have had no creative direction over the shoot, which featured two child models posing with soft toys dressed in fishnets, harnesses and collars with locks.

The production company North Six, Inc and set designer Nicholas Des Jardins who did direct the photoshoot now have a lawsuit against them from Balenciaga.

Balenciaga stated the lawsuit is “to seek redress for extensive damages defendants caused in connection with an advertising campaign Balenciaga hired them to produce,” according to the Manhattan Supreme Court summons detail.

Following outrage at the images, Balenciaga issued a statement clarifying Balenciaga “takes responsibility” for “a series of grievous errors”

"The first campaign, the gift collection campaign, featured children with plush bearbags dressed in what some have labelled BDSM-inspired outfits. Our plush bear bags and the gift collection should have not been featured with children. This was a wrong choice by Balenciaga, combined with our failure in assessing and validating images. The responsibility for this lies with Balenciaga alone.”

“The second, separate campaign which was meant to replicate a business office environment, included a photo with a page in the background from a supreme court ruling 'United States v. Williams' 2008 which confirms as illegal and not protected by freedom of speech the promotion of child pornography.” the statement said.

Since the campaigns were released, Kim Kardashian, a celebrity known for her involvement in Balenciaga campaigns and proponent of the brand, issued a statement via Twitter:

Kardashian is now re-evaluating her relationship with the brand.

However, her statement was also met with backlash as many people believed there was no excuse or reason for her to continue a relationship with the brand.