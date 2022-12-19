Bakery Slammed For Renaming Gingerbread Man As ‘Non-Binary Gingerbread People'

Most of us have grown up enjoying gingerbread biscuits and what are affectionately known as ‘gingerbread men’.

However, like many jobs and items previously referred to as male-dominated such as firemen, policemen etc, gender-neutral terms are being opted for.

So, why not opt for a neutral term for gingerbread people?

Well, The Cottage Bakery in the seaside town of Blackpool in England’s North-West opted to rename their gingerbread biscuits to ‘Non-binary gingerbread people’.

The move landed the bakery in a bit of scrutiny, as some users online referred to the name as ‘woke agenda gone mad’ when one man shared a photo of the biscuits on Facebook.

The owner of the bakery, Paul Cook, stated he was surprised it took this long for people to notice, as he states the labels were updated more than 3 years ago.

Cook explained they updated the biscuits following the implementation of ‘Natasha’s Law’ was laid in UK Parliament in 2019.

The law was created following the tragic death of UK teenager Natasha Ednan-Laperouse – who died after suffering an allergic reaction to a Pret a Manger baguette without proper allergen labelling.

Cook explained following the implementation of the labels; they had some customers query the name ‘gingerbread MEN’.

“We began putting labels on them before Covid, but we had people coming in and saying it was wrong and they were not men,” Paul told The Blackpool Gazette.

“So I had a chat with my printer about, and he said, ‘Why don’t you call them non-binary?’

Cook says most people do not bat an eyelid, and after 3 years this viral Facebook post is the first time “someone made a big deal of it.” Cook said.