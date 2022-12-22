The Project

Bad News For Anyone Named Sebastian Or Layla. Here Are The Names Most Likely To Show Up On Santa’s Naughty List

The elves over at Real Santa Letters have released the top 20 girls’ and boys’ names that are most likely to end up on the naughty or nice list.

They went through 4,262 Santa letters that had been sent and compared them to their internal data to the latest release of baby name figures for England and Wales to calculate which children made the cut.

Based on the popular names, children named Luca, Arlo, Maya and Harriet were highly likely to make it onto Santa’s ‘naughty list’.

However, Sebastian and Layla made the top spot.

Top 20 Boys Names on the Naughty List:

  1. Sebastian
  2. Luca
  3. Arlo
  4. Harley
  5. Louis
  6. Jaxon
  7. Adam
  8. Elliot
  9. Kai
  10. Caleb
  11. Leon
  12. Tommy
  13. Elijah
  14. Jasper
  15. Austin
  16. David
  17. Dylan
  18. Owen
  19. Ralph
  20. Jude

Top 20 Girls Names on the Naughty List

  1. Layla
  2. Maya
  3. Harriet
  4. Abigail
  5. Georgia
  6. Amber
  7. Annabelle
  8. Luna
  9. Arabella
  10. Heidi
  11. Eliza
  12. Aurora
  13. Victoria
  14. Ivy
  15. Sarah
  16. Maddison
  17. Bethany
  18. Eloise
  19. Madison
  20. Annie
