Bad News For Anyone Named Sebastian Or Layla. Here Are The Names Most Likely To Show Up On Santa’s Naughty List

They went through 4,262 Santa letters that had been sent and compared them to their internal data to the latest release of baby name figures for England and Wales to calculate which children made the cut.

Based on the popular names, children named Luca, Arlo, Maya and Harriet were highly likely to make it onto Santa’s ‘naughty list’.

However, Sebastian and Layla made the top spot.

Top 20 Boys Names on the Naughty List:

Sebastian Luca Arlo Harley Louis Jaxon Adam Elliot Kai Caleb Leon Tommy Elijah Jasper Austin David Dylan Owen Ralph Jude

Top 20 Girls Names on the Naughty List