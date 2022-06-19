If you don't succeed, try and try again. This approach may work on some aspects of life, but science says it may not have any merit when it comes to dancing because it turns out there is a nut bush city limit on how good we can get. Unfortunately, science has spoken, and there are not enough leg warmers or leotards in the world for you to shimmy your way out of bad dancing genes.

A new collaborative study by Vanderbilt Genetics Institute and 23andMe found a genetic link to how amazing or rubbish we are when it comes to moving to musical rhythm in time. Finally! We can add 'bad dancing skills' to the list of things we blame our parents for.

The research used data from 600,000 participants and discovered 69 genetic variants regarding our bodies and their relationship with rhythm.

From this discovery, it became clear that rhythm is influenced by not one, but hundreds of genes. Excellent dancing skills are connected to the central nervous system, which is formed during early brain development. Not great news for dumb babies with big dreams of becoming dancers.

On the bright side, the study showed that we are mostly aware of our skill level. Those who were 'rhythmically challenged', or in layman's terms, terrible dancers, knew that they were no good, and the same level of awareness was evident with the good dancers, but with the addition of smug superiority.

So there you have it, not all of us can be good dancers. No matter how hard you try, you can't kick-ball-change your DNA.