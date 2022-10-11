The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

‘Baby Talk’ Appears To Be The Same In Nearly Every Language

‘Baby Talk’ Appears To Be The Same In Nearly Every Language

Whilst languages vary massively, scientists at the University of York and Aarhus University found that we all ‘baby talk’ pretty much the same.

By researching language, scientists at The York and Aarhus University determined that ‘baby talk’ is essentially the same across most languages.

The team analysed 36 different languages to offer a variety of syntax, tone and language structure.

‘Baby talk’ refers to the way caregivers and adults talk to young infants and generally includes a high-pitched, slow-paced, animated speech.

In their research, they addressed the question of whether ‘IDS’ infant-directed speech, had a universal quality, meaning it have the same properties across all languages.

They also addressed whether this changes as the child’s grasp of language and speech increases.

Christopher Cox, who led the study and is a joint PhD student at the University of York’s Department of Language & Linguistic Science and Aarhus University’s Department of Linguistics & Cognitive Science, said: “We use a higher pitch, more melodious phrases, and a slower articulation rate when talking to infants compared to how we talk to adults, and this appears to be the same across most languages.

“In the English language, caregivers typically exaggerate the difference in vowel sounds in infant-directed speech, but this seemed to vary across other languages. More work is needed to understand why that is, but we might expect, for example, that speakers of languages with lots of vowels would be more inclined to clarify this speech signal for their children.”

They found that certain features of IDS, such as pitch, melody, and articulation rates, have the same properties across most of the world’s languages.

Research Has Shown That Men Age Quicker Than Women
NEXT STORY

Research Has Shown That Men Age Quicker Than Women

Advertisement

Related Articles

Research Has Shown That Men Age Quicker Than Women

Research Has Shown That Men Age Quicker Than Women

Around the world, on average, women are believed to outlive men, but new research suggests the life expectancy and ageing gap is narrowing between men and women.
Prince William Dethroned As Vin Diesel Crowned 'Hottest Bald Man' Of 2022

Prince William Dethroned As Vin Diesel Crowned 'Hottest Bald Man' Of 2022

After two consecutive years of being named 'Hottest Bald Man', Prince William has lost his title to Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel.
Fat Bear Week Marred By Incredible Cheating Scandal

Fat Bear Week Marred By Incredible Cheating Scandal

This voting scandal could undermine the very democratic principles upon which our democratic society is based.
British TV Host Slammed After Comparing Popstar Madonna To 'A Boiled Egg'

British TV Host Slammed After Comparing Popstar Madonna To 'A Boiled Egg'

British morning show host Lorraine Kelly has described Madonna as looking like a "boiled egg" after the popstar's recent social media post.
Dutch Court Rules Forcing Employees To Keep Webcams On During WFH Is A Violation Of Human Rights

Dutch Court Rules Forcing Employees To Keep Webcams On During WFH Is A Violation Of Human Rights

A Dutch court has ruled that forcing employees to keep their webcams while working violates human rights.