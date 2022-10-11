‘Baby Talk’ Appears To Be The Same In Nearly Every Language

By researching language, scientists at The York and Aarhus University determined that ‘baby talk’ is essentially the same across most languages.

The team analysed 36 different languages to offer a variety of syntax, tone and language structure.

‘Baby talk’ refers to the way caregivers and adults talk to young infants and generally includes a high-pitched, slow-paced, animated speech.

In their research, they addressed the question of whether ‘IDS’ infant-directed speech, had a universal quality, meaning it have the same properties across all languages.

They also addressed whether this changes as the child’s grasp of language and speech increases.

Christopher Cox, who led the study and is a joint PhD student at the University of York’s Department of Language & Linguistic Science and Aarhus University’s Department of Linguistics & Cognitive Science, said: “We use a higher pitch, more melodious phrases, and a slower articulation rate when talking to infants compared to how we talk to adults, and this appears to be the same across most languages.

“In the English language, caregivers typically exaggerate the difference in vowel sounds in infant-directed speech, but this seemed to vary across other languages. More work is needed to understand why that is, but we might expect, for example, that speakers of languages with lots of vowels would be more inclined to clarify this speech signal for their children.”

They found that certain features of IDS, such as pitch, melody, and articulation rates, have the same properties across most of the world’s languages.