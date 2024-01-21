The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Baby Names Like Brooke And Hendrix Are Going Extinct In 2024

Baby Names Like Brooke And Hendrix Are Going Extinct In 2024

It can be difficult finding a name for your baby. Sure, you could just pick your favorite TV character, like Khaleesi, Saul, or Gilligan.

Or you could use a family name and name your child after Great Uncle Bert.

Whatever you do, don’t use any of the names that are going extinct in 2024.

Parenting website Baby Center discovered a whole bunch of names are going out of fashion. They had a look at new baby names for the last two years and noticed that a whole bunch are no longer being used. 

So, for boys, say goodbye to Bo, Orion, Maximus, and Hendrix, just to name a few.

For the girls, you will no longer meet a baby called Brooke, Brooklynn, McKensie, or Finley. 

If you have one of these names, it will identify you as being a millennial or Gen Z, and I’m sure the next generation will use this as a way to tease oldies, much like Gen Z teases Millennials for wearing tight jeans. 

But, if you have a kid, maybe you should give them one of these names because it’s rare.

The last thing you want is your kid to be one of twenty Matts in their class; they could be the one and only Baylor. 

Statement From Hobsons Bay City Council
NEXT STORY

Statement From Hobsons Bay City Council

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Statement From Hobsons Bay City Council

    Statement From Hobsons Bay City Council

    Statement From Hobsons Bay City Council
    Woman Sparks Debate Surrounding The Correct Pronunciation Of ‘Broccoli’

    Woman Sparks Debate Surrounding The Correct Pronunciation Of ‘Broccoli’

    A woman has sparked a heated debate over the correct pronunciation of the word ‘broccoli’.
    Australian Athletes Annoyed At New Olympic Village Rule At Paris 2024

    Australian Athletes Annoyed At New Olympic Village Rule At Paris 2024

    A new rule will see Australia’s athletes kicked out of the Olympic village after their events are done, and they’re not too happy about the predicament.
    Woman Who Took Rocks From Pompeii Claims She Fell Victim To ‘Roman Curse’

    Woman Who Took Rocks From Pompeii Claims She Fell Victim To ‘Roman Curse’

    A tourist claims she has fallen victim to a “Roman Curse” after she took rocks from Pompeii, writing a heart-wrenching letter to explain how she was cursed.
    Fans Horrified After Reese Witherspoon Admits She Eats Snow Off Her Car

    Fans Horrified After Reese Witherspoon Admits She Eats Snow Off Her Car

    Reese Witherspoon has had to defend herself after she filmed how she made “chococinnos” using snow she collected from atop her car.