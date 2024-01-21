Baby Names Like Brooke And Hendrix Are Going Extinct In 2024

Or you could use a family name and name your child after Great Uncle Bert.

Whatever you do, don’t use any of the names that are going extinct in 2024.

Parenting website Baby Center discovered a whole bunch of names are going out of fashion. They had a look at new baby names for the last two years and noticed that a whole bunch are no longer being used.

So, for boys, say goodbye to Bo, Orion, Maximus, and Hendrix, just to name a few.

For the girls, you will no longer meet a baby called Brooke, Brooklynn, McKensie, or Finley.

If you have one of these names, it will identify you as being a millennial or Gen Z, and I’m sure the next generation will use this as a way to tease oldies, much like Gen Z teases Millennials for wearing tight jeans.

But, if you have a kid, maybe you should give them one of these names because it’s rare.

The last thing you want is your kid to be one of twenty Matts in their class; they could be the one and only Baylor.