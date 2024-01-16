Baby Boys With Girls Name Predicted To Be Biggest Trend For 2024

BabyCentre revealed the top 100 girls' and boys' names for 2023 and saw one growing trend giving baby boys names that are typically given to baby girls.

Unisex baby names like Alex, Charlie, Jamie and Jordan continue to be very popular. Most unisex names were traditionally used for boys until parents started giving baby girls those names, too.

For generations, parents have given their daughters traditionally masculine names as a way to empower them. But now, parents of baby boys are using feminine boy names as a way to give a softer image.

"Parents adopted traditionally masculine names for girls as a way to empower their daughters. But using a conventionally feminine name for a son was a surefire way to stigmatise him as weak and ineffectual," Nameberry's Sophie Kihm wrote.

2023 saw Chrissy Teigen and John Legend name their son Wren, while music royalty Rihanna and A$AP Rocky named their son Riot Rose.

Nameberry experts believe names like Cleo, Fern, Hazel, June and Willow will be registered for boys this year.

BabyCentre reported that registrations of boys named Sage doubled in 2023, and believes that baby boys being named Willow will spike in 2024.