Baby Boomers ‘Blocked’ From Entering Competition For Rent And Mortgage Payments

Koala, an Australian mattress company, has set up a competition that is designed to exclude ‘Baby Boomers’. Seems nasty, no? Wait until you find out the prize.

The lucky winner of the competition is invited to “live like a boomer” by winning a whole year's worth of rent or mortgage repayments. Ah, it makes sense now.

No one is suggesting ‘Boomers’ have had an easy run. Sure, there was that stint in the late 80s that saw interest rates soar up to an unfathomable 18 per cent. If that happened today, most people with mortgages would have to fold.

The difference is, mortgages today, which are predominately taken out by the generations post ‘Baby Boomers’, are much, much larger.

The average house in Sydney is 11 times the average yearly salary, compared to what the ‘Baby Boomers’ experienced, which was only five times. 

It’s also a massive shame that these younger generations have an insatiable appetite for smashed avocado on toast, but I digress.

Koala has recognised this disparity in opportunities afforded to the different generations, and in a cheeky nod to evening the playing field, their tongue-in-cheek competition is on the website boomerblocker.com.

They haven’t actually banned a certain age group from entering, but they have constructed a facetious list of questions people have to answer correctly in order to enter and prove they are worthy of “the financial freedom usually reserved for those 58 and above”.

Examples include, "What does the term ‘Brangelina’ mean?" and "What does Control C and Control V do on a keyboard?"

It goes without saying there will be backlash from this marketing move, but here you are reading about it, so this may be one of the greatest marketing moves made since, well the great interest hikes of the late 80s.

