Babies Are Set To Be Given More 'Floral' Names In 2024, Research Says

Thousands of kids are expected to be given floral-themed first names in 2024.

So, next year’s newborns won’t need a cot as much as a garden bed.

Though if you thought flower-powered pronouns meant more bubs named “Rose” or “Lily”, think again. With a UK survey predicting some, shall we say, “surprising” names we can expect to hear a lot more of.

What is the most popular name for boys next year? “Orion”, which symbolises good health and happiness. While for girls, “Juniper” has jumped to number one; the name meaning “young” or “evergreen”.

Other popular boys’ names are expected to be Florian, Basil, and Cedar. At the same time, young girls can apparently expect to be called Blossom, Poppy, or Daisy.

According to Floral expert David Denyer, it’s been a long time coming: “From looking into historical trends, we can see a clear connection with parents being increasingly drawn to names that evoke a sense of beauty and individuality.

Denyer also seems to think the floral fashion is here to stay: “…we anticipate these floral-inspired names to blossom not only in popularity, but also in the hearts of new parents who want a meaningful name for their little ones.”

And sure, we’re all for meaningful names. But maybe new parents could look for inspiration a little further than the veggie patch. The last thing we need is a kid called broccoli.