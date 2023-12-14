The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Babies Are Set To Be Given More 'Floral' Names In 2024, Research Says

Babies Are Set To Be Given More 'Floral' Names In 2024, Research Says

When it comes to naming newborns, you can apparently forget about “Tom” and “Sarah”, with a UK survey predicting flower power is set to be the next big thing in baby names

Thousands of kids are expected to be given floral-themed first names in 2024.

So, next year’s newborns won’t need a cot as much as a garden bed.

Though if you thought flower-powered pronouns meant more bubs named “Rose” or “Lily”, think again. With a UK survey predicting some, shall we say, “surprising” names we can expect to hear a lot more of.

What is the most popular name for boys next year? “Orion”, which symbolises good health and happiness. While for girls, “Juniper” has jumped to number one; the name meaning “young” or “evergreen”.

Other popular boys’ names are expected to be Florian, Basil, and Cedar. At the same time, young girls can apparently expect to be called Blossom, Poppy, or Daisy.

According to Floral expert David Denyer, it’s been a long time coming: “From looking into historical trends, we can see a clear connection with parents being increasingly drawn to names that evoke a sense of beauty and individuality.

Denyer also seems to think the floral fashion is here to stay: “…we anticipate these floral-inspired names to blossom not only in popularity, but also in the hearts of new parents who want a meaningful name for their little ones.”

And sure, we’re all for meaningful names. But maybe new parents could look for inspiration a little further than the veggie patch. The last thing we need is a kid called broccoli.

Dog Optical Illusion Leaves Internet Users Confused
NEXT STORY

Dog Optical Illusion Leaves Internet Users Confused

Advertisement

Related Articles

Dog Optical Illusion Leaves Internet Users Confused

Dog Optical Illusion Leaves Internet Users Confused

A dog optical illusion has left viewers baffled about what kind of dog they're looking at. Can you figure it out?
Billboard Promoting OnlyFans Star Becomes Australia's Most Complained About Ad For 2023

Billboard Promoting OnlyFans Star Becomes Australia's Most Complained About Ad For 2023

The top five ads that got Aussies riled up enough to complain this year have been revealed, and it appears a billboard for an OnlyFans star got tongues wagging.
US Airline Praised For ‘Customers Of Size’ Policy That Gives Passengers Complimentary Seat

US Airline Praised For ‘Customers Of Size’ Policy That Gives Passengers Complimentary Seat

Southwest Airlines has been praised by plus-sized passengers for its ‘customer of size’ policy, which allows travellers of size to request a complimentary seat to ensure they are comfortable on flights.
Netflix’s Most Watched Show For Beginning Of 2023 Revealed As ‘The Night Agent’

Netflix’s Most Watched Show For Beginning Of 2023 Revealed As ‘The Night Agent’

Netflix has released its first engagement report, revealing that FBI thriller ‘The Night Agent’ was the streaming platform’s most-watched TV show for the first half of 2023.
Mackenzie Arnold Named As Finalist For Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper

Mackenzie Arnold Named As Finalist For Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper

Matildas’ superstar Mackenzie Arnold has been named as a finalist for The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper.