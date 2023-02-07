Awkward Moment JLo Snaps At New Husband Ben Affleck At The Grammys, Sending The Internet Into Chaos

However, the internet is in a frenzy after witnessing JLo snap at her “miserable” husband, Ben Affleck.

Affleck appeared to be very sullen during the festivities. He was caught whispering something in Jennifer Lopez’s ear, and then she proceeds to shut him down and jerk him away.

“Ben Affleck is every introvert everywhere. You can see his batteries draining in real time. Man is already at 23%. #GRAMMYs #SaveBen”, one Twitter user wrote.

Over the course of the evening, Affleck continued to be spotted looking like he wanted to be anywhere else but the Grammys.

“However bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now,” one reporter tweeted.

“Ben Affleck giving off big ‘only sober guy at a wedding where you know nobody than your wife’ vibes.”

“Ben Affleck at the Grammys is a sobering reminder that no matter how rich and famous you are, your lady is still going to drag you to s*** you don’t want to go to,” another added.