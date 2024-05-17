Avril Lavigne Puts Body Double Conspiracy Theory To Rest

The 39-year-old pop-punk star shot to fame in the early 2000s with hits like Sk8er Boi and in recent years, rumours have circulated online that she couldn't take the pressures of fame and was replaced by a body double named Melissa, but she has described them as "dumb" even though she doesn't feel "negative" about the hearsay.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she said: "I know what you're talking about. "I mean, it's just funny to me. Like, on one end, everyone's like, 'You look the exact same. You haven't aged a day.' But then other people are like, there's a conspiracy theory that I'm not me. Honestly, it's not that bad. It could be worse, right?

"I feel like I got a good one. I don't feel like it's negative. It's nothing creepy! Obviously, I am me, it's so dumb! ... They've done that with other artists," Lavigne said.

"I'm not the only one. I think, like, other people have that."

Meanwhile, the hitmaker - who was initially married to Deryck Whibley from 2006 until 2010 and then to Chad Kroeger from 2013 until 2015 - has dated the likes of Mod Sun and Tyga in recent years but is currently thought to be single and insisted she is "awesome" as a partner and would even date herself if she could.

She said: "I never really did the dating thing. I was always, like, in a pretty major relationship. I'm f***ing awesome (in a relationship). I would date me. I cook. I'm a really big cook, really big into the house and decorating, and I have a lot of fun with that.

"The most important thing is finding someone that you're compatible with. Obviously, it all just sounds cliché; someone that is trustworthy, 'cause if you don't have that, you're just never going to feel grounded in the relationship, and you're going to be spinning."

With AAP.