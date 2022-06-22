Avocado Growers Urging Aussies To Buy Big Due To Oversupply Of The Goods

The supply is outstripping demand across the country, leaving many growers struggling to make a profit. They're now appealing to customers to smash a heap of avo to help keep the industry afloat.

Avocados Australia chief executive John Tyas said, "Australians are some of the highest consumers of avocados in the world already but we need to ramp that up further".

He added that Australians ate around 4 kilograms of avocados per person in 2021, but we need to be getting up to around 5 to 6kg.

So, Aussies, let's get creative. We've all tried smashed avo on toast, but have you tried avocado pie? It's time to close your eyes and give it a go. And that's just the start; the web is full of wild and wonderful avocado recipes to help you get your 6kgs in.

There's avocado soup, avocado cheesecake, avocado fries, avocado ice cream, avocado brownies, avocado margaritas, and the glorious eggocado. As the name suggests, it's an avocado with a baked egg in the centre.

That's breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert, and most importantly, booze sorted with wall-to-wall avocado.

The oversupply situation is set to worsen due to hundreds of new avocado trees that were planted within the past decade coming into production.

John Tyas could soon be asking us to eat our body weight in avocados!

Devastating photos of avocado heaps going to waste have emerged. It's sure to bring a tear to the eye of the almost 80 per cent of Australian households who eat avocados.

To combat the oversupply, avocados are going for a steal right now. So stock up and throw an avo on the barbie.