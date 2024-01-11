The Project

Average Asking Price For Rentals Has Steadied Across Australian Capital Cities

The average asking price for rentals has steadied across the combined Australian capitals, ending a record stretch of 10 consecutive quarterly increases.

The cost of renting a house or unit in Melbourne, or a unit in Sydney, has also stabilised after significant periods of growth.

Property website Domain has released its December quarter data and showed Sydney remained the most expensive place to rent a house, with an average weekly asking price of $730.

However, Sydney saw no quarterly increase in the average weekly unit rent of $680 for the first time in two-and-a-half years.

Melbourne also saw no growth at all in house and unit rental asking prices, remaining steady at $550 and $520 a week, respectively.

Not all capital cities experienced a slowdown, as Brisbane house rents rose to another record high of $600 per week.

Adelaide and Hobart are the most affordable cities for renting a unit in Australia at $450 per week.

Canberra house and unit rents increased for the first time in a year, with houses going at $680 per week.

Perth's house rents rose for the ninth consecutive quarter to $620 a week, and unit rents for the sixth to $520 a week.

Darwin's median house rents remained steady at $650, while unit rents rose to $540, their highest level since 2014.

Domain's chief of research and economics, Nicola Powell, said while tenants remain under pressure, there is a glimmer of hope that conditions are easing.

"Overall, what we're seeing is a slowdown in rental growth across Australia," Dr Powell said.

"Some cities are still rising in rents, but largely speaking we're seeing a slowdown in the pace of gains.

"We're starting to see a shift in rental dynamics and I think that is going to continue into 2024."

Rental prices remain at a record-high average of $600 for a house or unit across capital cities.

A slowing in overseas migration and an increase in investment activity throughout 2023 are both contributing to rental supply and easing price pressure, according to Dr Powell.

With AAP.

