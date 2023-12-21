Authorities Warn Against Swimming In Darling Harbour, After A Group Of Women Go For A Post Xmas Party Dip

The video showed three women jumping into the harbour fully clothed, and was accompanied by text that read “That moment the work Christmas party drinks and suddenly jumping into the harbour for a quick dip with your co-workers seems like a good idea.”

The video amassed over 300,000 views on TikTok before being taken down, with commenters quick to question their decision, many pointing out the harbour is full of sharks and jellyfish.

A follow up video, which has also been deleted, showed the women safely climbing a ladder out of the water in good spirits.

A Placemaking NSW spokesperson told news.com.au that “Swimming is not permitted at Darling Harbour or Cockle Bay as there is a large amount of boat traffic.”

“There are also no distinct swimming areas with shark nets.”

The spokesperson also noted that the water quality had not been tested, and that keen swimmers would be better off venturing to Marrinawi Cove, which is “safe and netted”.