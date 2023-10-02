The Project

Authorities Issue Warning Following Spike In Number Of Children Burnt By Instant Noodles

Health authorities have warned parents following an increase in children presenting to hospital with scalding burns from instant noodles.

Experts at The Children’s Hospital at Westmead (CHW) in New South Wales have said that 10 children in the past month have presented to the hospital to be treated for burns caused by instant noodles. Five burns occurred in the past week.

The most common injuries were burns to the thighs or genital area after children accidentally spilled boiling water on themselves.

CHW also reported cases where toddlers had pulled the containers down from where the container had been left to cool.

Dr Torey Lawrence, head of the burns unit at CHW, said that it could take over an hour for water to cool down and only seconds for the boiling noodle water to cause a severe burn.

“Boiling water in hot noodle containers can take an hour to cool down to a safe temperature after cooking,” Lawrence explained.

“This means accidents like spilling the hot water from instant noodles can cause long-lasting injuries and lifelong scarring for children.”

Dr Lawrence also said that because children’s skin is thinner than adults, hot food or drink burns can cause deeper, more extensive and more severe burns than what would happen to an adult.

Lawrence suggested a good way to avoid burns from instant noodles is to drain the hot water from the dish before serving them to children, and to make sure children eat at a table, rather than from their laps.

Immediate first aid is vital to reduce the severity of a burn. If an accident does occur, run the affected area under cold water as soon as possible for at least 20 minutes and then seek medical treatment if necessary.

