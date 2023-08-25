The Project

Austria Is Offering A Year Of Free Train Travel For People Who Get The New Railcard Tattooed On Them

The Austrian government is offering a year’s worth of free train travel to those who get the new railcard tattooed on them.

The promotion is backed by Austrian Greens MP Leonore Gewessler and aims to discourage individual motorised transport so the country gets closer to the climate change goals under the Paris Agreement.

The three people who get the word “Klimaticket”, translating to Climate Ticket, will get free train travel for a year, saving them more than €1,000 ($AU 1,680).

Gewessler announced the promotion at a music festival held in Austria. Pop-up tattoo parlours named “Aktion geht unter die Haut”, translating to “Action that gets under your skin”, have been appearing at a number of events around the country.

However, the ticket scheme has garnered a lot of criticism, with many believing that Gewessler is using young people’s skin to further her political propaganda.

Gewessler responded by highlighting that the promotion is running responsibly and only offered during daylight hours when festivalgoers are less likely to be inebriated and only available to those over the age of 18.

