The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Australia’s Top-Ranked Gymnast Georgia Godwin Out Of Olympics With Achilles Injury

Australia’s Top-Ranked Gymnast Georgia Godwin Out Of Olympics With Achilles Injury

Top-ranked Australian gymnast Georgia Godwin is out of the Paris Olympics after suffering a serious achilles injury during training.

A seven-time national champion, Godwin was preparing for this week's Australian titles when she suffered the heartbreaking blow, which has ended her hopes of competing in a second Olympics.

The 26-year-old was an integral part of the Australian women's team who secured a place in Paris with their strong showing at last year's world championships.

Godwin is the 2022 Commonwealth Games all-around gold medallist and last year had a move on the uneven bars named after her.

A tearful Godwin posted about the injury on Instagram, entering the frame on crutches.

"This is definitely not the news I want to be sharing with you right now, a couple days out from nationals, less than 80 days from Paris," Godwin said.

"I've sustained an achilles injury, it's extremely heartbreaking.

"I'll be heading back to Brisbane, having a chat with the surgeon to see where we go from there.

"I'm not entirely sure what the recovery process looks like moving forward, but I've got an amazing team around me and I'm trying to be as positive as possible."

With AAP.

Image: Getty/Instagram/Georgia Godwin

How You Text Can Give Away If You're Gen Z, Millennial Or A Boomer
NEXT STORY

How You Text Can Give Away If You're Gen Z, Millennial Or A Boomer

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    How You Text Can Give Away If You're Gen Z, Millennial Or A Boomer

    How You Text Can Give Away If You're Gen Z, Millennial Or A Boomer

    A TikToker recently revealed that you can spot people of different generations by the way they type on their smartphones.
    Woman Baffled After Ex-Boyfriend Names New Baby After Her

    Woman Baffled After Ex-Boyfriend Names New Baby After Her

    A woman took to the internet to share her confusion after she discovered that her ex-boyfriend named her newborn baby girl after her.
    Travis Kelce Lands Starring Role In New American Horror Story Season

    Travis Kelce Lands Starring Role In New American Horror Story Season

    NFL star Travis Kelce says he is "stepping into new territory" by taking on his first major acting role.
    LinkedIn Influencer Uses Engagement Post To Talk About Business Sales

    LinkedIn Influencer Uses Engagement Post To Talk About Business Sales

    A LinkedIn influencer has been trolled mercilessly online after using his proposal to his girlfriend as a lesson on business-to-business sales.
    Passengers Furious After Flight Delayed So Crew Could Eat

    Passengers Furious After Flight Delayed So Crew Could Eat

    Passengers were left furious after the pilot advised their flight was delayed so the crew could have something to eat.