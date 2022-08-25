The Project

Australia’s Top Influencers Revealed, With Surprise Names Making The List

Australia’s top social media influencers have been announced, after a “world-leading” study by The Oz.

The publication used The Influence Index to analyse the posts of influencers between March 30 and June 30, 2022.

It measured the relatability, trustworthiness, expertise, attraction, content prominence, and content frequency of posts made by Australian influencers.

Names that might have been expected to have made it onto the list are absent because the index removes the “vanity” metrics, such as the number of followers a person has, explained editor of The Oz, Elyse Popplewell.

It also means less-known names made the list because their audiences are more engaged with their content.

“The Influence Index legitimises those in the industry who are having such a big impact on our lives” she told News.com.

The method intends to show that the number of followers an account has only goes so far to influence people, and instead measures how engaged their audience is.

“Until now, there has been no way to actually measure the effect they have on our decision making,” Popplewell said.

“For the first time, we are also measuring trustworthiness and relatability to understand wha really makes an audience move.

Health and fitness guru Sarah Magusara topped the list with her 19.2 million followers.

Lifestyle and fashion influencers, Caleb Finn and Hannah Balanay rounded out the top three influencers in Australia.

Top Ten Influencers In Australia:

  • Sarah Magusara
  • Caleb Finn
  • Hannah Balanay
  • Rybka Twins
  • Joel Bergs
  • Mully
  • Anna Paul
  • Daniel Gorringe
  • Jumpei Zaki
  • Tommy (Tcezy)
