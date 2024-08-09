The Project

Australia’s Top Driving Ick Is Slow Drivers In The Right Lane

A new survey has revealed that Australian’s find slow drivers in the right lane to be the biggest ick when on the road.

A survey conducted by eBay Australia revealed the top 10 irritating driving habits. 

"We're a passionate, car-obsessed nation and although every one of us has our own unique quirks when hitting the road, what matters most is our shared love for driving," eBay spokesperson Zannie Abbott said.

The biggest pet peeve was people driving too slow in the right lane (55%). 

This was followed by people not parking within the lines (51%) and drivers using their high beams too liberally (48%). Baby boomers were most likely to pay attention to who was using their high beams too often. 

Another big ick was when other drivers don’t do a ‘thank you’ hand gesture when you let them in. 

Gen Z and Millennial drivers also did not like cringey bumper stickers, but this came very last on the list of icks at 11 per cent. 

The biggest driving icks:

  1. Driving too slow in the right lane (55%)
  2. Not parking within the lines (51%)
  3. When fellow drivers use their high beams too liberally (48%)
  4. When fellow drivers take your car spot even though you’ve indicated (43%)
  5. When other drivers don’t do the ‘thank you’ hand gesture when you let them in (40%)
  6. When other drivers don’t turn their lights on in the rain (39%)
  7. Cars with loud mufflers (31%)
  8. People who play their music too loudly with the windows down (23%)
  9. Back-seat drivers (23%)
  10. Cringey bumper stickers (11%)
