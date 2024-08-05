Australia's Terrorism Threat Level Raised To Probable

The threat level has been raised due to an increased risk of politically motivated violence.

While it has not been raised due to one specific incident, it's understood there have been multiple incidents in Australia investigated by security officials for possible terrorism links.

The conflict in the Middle East is also understood to have exacerbated concerns by security agencies about politically motivated violence in Australia, although it is not the direct cause of the threat level rising.

It's the first time the threat level has been raised since 2014 during the height of threats from the terrorist group Islamic State.

A “probable” terror rating means there is credible intelligence indicating individuals or groups have both the intent and capability to conduct an attack.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made the announcement in Canberra.

“I want to reassure Australians probable does not mean inevitable and it does not mean it is intelligence about an imminent threat or danger,” Albanese said on Monday.

“But the advice that we have received is that more Australians are embracing a more diverse range of extreme ideologies and it is our responsibility to be vigilant.”

“Governments around the world are concerned about youth radicalisation, online radicalisation, and the rise of new mixed ideologies,” he said.

ASIO chief Mike Burgess said Australia’s security environment had become more volatile and unpredictable.

“More Australians are being radicalised and radicalised more quickly ... [and] embracing a more diverse range of extreme ideologies,” he said. “More Australians are willing to use violence to advance their cause.”

“Provocative inflammatory behaviours are being normalised,” he said.

“This trend increased during COVID and gained momentum after the terrorist attacks on Israel and accelerated during Israel’s military response. Individuals are embracing anti-authority ideologies, conspiracy theories, and diverse grievances.”

Intelligence sources said the combination of threats gave rise to a more heated security environment, making lone-wolf or small terror cell attacks on Australia more likely to be executed.