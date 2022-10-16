The Project

Australia's Steelers Win Wheelchair Rugby World Title

Australia has beaten the USA and won the wheelchair rugby world title, a redemption win after missing out on medals at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Australia's Steelers have been crowned wheelchair rugby world champions with a 58-55 victory over rivals the United States.

The win comes after a one-goal loss to Japan in the last world championships final in 2018, leaving the team missing out on the medals at last year's Paralympics. 

"We were written off three months ago, and now we are the best wheelchair rugby team in the world," Australian captain Chris Bond said.

"We never got a good lead, but we just fought inch by inch. We held our nerve." he said.

The Steelers beat Paralympic gold medalists Great Britain and hosts Denmark, 58-57, to reach the final.

"We want to continue this momentum now, it feels so good. This is why we do what we do." Bond said.

Steelers star Ryley Batt, Australia's most capped player, said, "this one is a lot sweeter than the 2014 gold medal." 

"I've been a world champion before, but to be honest, this one feels more like a fairytale," he said.

Obviously, you need to leave at some point, but do you have to go to the front desk?
