The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Australia’s Rudest Cities Have Been Revealed

Australia’s Rudest Cities Have Been Revealed

A new survey has revealed Australia’s rudest cities, and sorry to Queensland, but Bundaberg has taken out the top spot.

Tutoring company Preply surveyed 1,500 residents in 22 of the largest metropolitan areas to see which city they thought was the rudest.

Queensland cities appeared the most in this list, with Bundaberg taking out the top spot, followed by Rockhampton and Brisbane. Toowoomba came in fifth.

Turns out these Queensland cities “were all quick to point fingers at their fellow neighbours.”

Preply suggested that the reason why Queenslanders might be crankier than the rest of Australia might have something to do with the humidity and subtropical climate. The extreme climate up there, including floods, heatwaves, droughts and bushfires might also have something to do with it.

The survey also discovered that the behaviours that people complained about the most included people being absorbed by their mobile phones, being noisy in public and not letting other drivers merge in traffic.

Although Queensland has a lot of rude cities, the Sunshine Coast topped the list of most polite cities.

Australia’s Rudest Cities:

  1. Bundaberg, QLD
  2. Rockhampton, QLD
  3. Brisbane, QLD
  4. Adelaide, SA
  5. Toowoomba, QLD
  6. Coffs Harbour, NSW
  7. Geelong, VIC
  8. Melbourne, VIC
  9. Canberra, ACT
  10. Cairns, QLD

Australia's Most Polite Cities

  1. Sunshine Coast, QLD
  2. Hobart, TAS
  3. Melton, VIC
  4. Newcastle, NSW
  5. Bendigo, VIC
  6. Cranbourne, VIC
  7. Wollongong, NSW
  8. Perth, WA
  9. Albury-Wodonga, NSW
  10. Ballarat, VIC
Thousands Of Protestors March Outside National Labor Conference In Brisbane
NEXT STORY

Thousands Of Protestors March Outside National Labor Conference In Brisbane

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Thousands Of Protestors March Outside National Labor Conference In Brisbane

    Thousands Of Protestors March Outside National Labor Conference In Brisbane

    Labor’s first national conference since forming government has begun with thousands of the protestors swarming the event in Brisbane.
    Unemployment Rate Rises To 3.7%

    Unemployment Rate Rises To 3.7%

    Australia’s unemployment rate has increased to 3.7 per cent for July, up from 3.5 per cent in June.
    Federation Square Live Site Cancelled For The Rest Of The World Cup

    Federation Square Live Site Cancelled For The Rest Of The World Cup

    Federation Square will no longer be a live site for fans to watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup after fans stormed through barriers and set off flares during the Matildas’ semi-final defeat to England.
    Bob Katter Called Out At Matildas Semi-Final For His Hat Blocking The View Of Others

    Bob Katter Called Out At Matildas Semi-Final For His Hat Blocking The View Of Others

    It was the match that the entire nation watched. Actually, let me start that again, it was the match the entire nation tried to watch.
    Woman Reveals She And Her Husband Sleep On Different Sides Of The Bed Every Night

    Woman Reveals She And Her Husband Sleep On Different Sides Of The Bed Every Night

    A woman has shocked the internet by revealing that she and her husband sleep on different sides of the bed every night.