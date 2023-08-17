Australia’s Rudest Cities Have Been Revealed

Tutoring company Preply surveyed 1,500 residents in 22 of the largest metropolitan areas to see which city they thought was the rudest.

Queensland cities appeared the most in this list, with Bundaberg taking out the top spot, followed by Rockhampton and Brisbane. Toowoomba came in fifth.

Turns out these Queensland cities “were all quick to point fingers at their fellow neighbours.”

Preply suggested that the reason why Queenslanders might be crankier than the rest of Australia might have something to do with the humidity and subtropical climate. The extreme climate up there, including floods, heatwaves, droughts and bushfires might also have something to do with it.

The survey also discovered that the behaviours that people complained about the most included people being absorbed by their mobile phones, being noisy in public and not letting other drivers merge in traffic.

Although Queensland has a lot of rude cities, the Sunshine Coast topped the list of most polite cities.

Australia’s Rudest Cities:

Bundaberg, QLD Rockhampton, QLD Brisbane, QLD Adelaide, SA Toowoomba, QLD Coffs Harbour, NSW Geelong, VIC Melbourne, VIC Canberra, ACT Cairns, QLD

Australia's Most Polite Cities