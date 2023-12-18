The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Australia's Road Toll Reaches Five-Year High With 1,253 People Killed On Our Roads In The Last 12 Months

Australia's Road Toll Reaches Five-Year High With 1,253 People Killed On Our Roads In The Last 12 Months

Australia's road toll has hit a five-year high, with some 1,253 people killed on our roads in the 12 months to November 30.

That's a 6.3 per cent jump on last year and the highest annual road toll since March 2018.

South Australia recorded the biggest increase with a 61.4 per cent jump in fatalities, followed by NSW at 23.8 per cent and Victoria with 14.5 per cent.

Deadly incidents were down in all other states and territories.

The Australian Automobile Association has called for more transparency around data, saying data on the quality of roads, causes of crashes and law enforcement could help put an end to the alarming trend.

"Month after month, road deaths keep rising, and we lack the information needed to identify the reasons for this deadly trend and to develop the most effective measures for reducing crashes," managing director Michael Bradley said.

"Until this reform is implemented, we will not be able to identify the reasons for rising road deaths and develop the most effective measures for reducing crashes."

Federal transport minister Catherine King called on all drivers, bike riders and pedestrians to take care over the summer break.

"Please drive with care this holiday season, this season should be filled with joy, not sorrow," Ms King said.

"Deaths are not just a statistic; they are someone's parent, sibling, colleague, or cherished friend.

With AAP.

Debate Sparked After Husband Shared Wife's Weird Vegemite Toast Habit
NEXT STORY

Debate Sparked After Husband Shared Wife's Weird Vegemite Toast Habit

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Debate Sparked After Husband Shared Wife's Weird Vegemite Toast Habit

    Debate Sparked After Husband Shared Wife's Weird Vegemite Toast Habit

    A husband has created division online after he shared his wife's strange way of spreading Vegemite on her toast, with many debating over the 'right' way to do it.
    Matildas To Play Uzbekistan In Melbourne In Final Olympic Qualifier

    Matildas To Play Uzbekistan In Melbourne In Final Olympic Qualifier

    The Matildas are set to take on Uzbekistan in Melbourne, playing their final Olympic qualifier at Marvel Stadium in February 2024.
    Cookie Dough-Flavoured M&M’s Set To Hit Aussie Stores In January

    Cookie Dough-Flavoured M&M’s Set To Hit Aussie Stores In January

    Aussies will be the first in the world to taste the new flavour of M&M’s: cookie dough.
    Aussie Bull Rider Ky Hamilton Named World Champion For The First Time

    Aussie Bull Rider Ky Hamilton Named World Champion For The First Time

    Bull rider Ky Hamilton has become the first Australian to win the World Title.
    Far North Queensland Residents Warned Life-Threatening Conditions Will Continue For Days

    Far North Queensland Residents Warned Life-Threatening Conditions Will Continue For Days

    Residents in Far North Queensland are being told to brace for days of wild weather and life-threatening floods.