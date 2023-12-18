Australia's Road Toll Reaches Five-Year High With 1,253 People Killed On Our Roads In The Last 12 Months

That's a 6.3 per cent jump on last year and the highest annual road toll since March 2018.

South Australia recorded the biggest increase with a 61.4 per cent jump in fatalities, followed by NSW at 23.8 per cent and Victoria with 14.5 per cent.

Deadly incidents were down in all other states and territories.

The Australian Automobile Association has called for more transparency around data, saying data on the quality of roads, causes of crashes and law enforcement could help put an end to the alarming trend.

"Month after month, road deaths keep rising, and we lack the information needed to identify the reasons for this deadly trend and to develop the most effective measures for reducing crashes," managing director Michael Bradley said.

"Until this reform is implemented, we will not be able to identify the reasons for rising road deaths and develop the most effective measures for reducing crashes."

Federal transport minister Catherine King called on all drivers, bike riders and pedestrians to take care over the summer break.

"Please drive with care this holiday season, this season should be filled with joy, not sorrow," Ms King said.

"Deaths are not just a statistic; they are someone's parent, sibling, colleague, or cherished friend.

With AAP.