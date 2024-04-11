The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Australia's Rents Higher Than Ever But Are Set To Drop

Australia's Rents Higher Than Ever But Are Set To Drop

If you've received an email from your real estate agent recently, saying your rent is going up… you're far from alone.

New statistics have rents breaking records across the country with prices for houses seeing their steepest quarterly gain in 17 years.

The median price across all capital cities jumping from $600 a week to $630.

Sydney is still the most expensive, while Hobart is the least. 

And things aren't any better when it comes to renting units, which saw an eleventh successive quarter of growth. 

The median capital city price rising to $620… only $10 a week less than a house!

It comes as vacancy rates are at their lowest ever, hitting record lows in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth. 

But there is hope on the horizon.

Researchers say we might have reached a tipping point, with the number of incoming international students set to dip, and more renters set to transition into home ownership. 

Searches For 'My Eyes Hurt' Peaked On Google During Solar Eclipse
NEXT STORY

Searches For 'My Eyes Hurt' Peaked On Google During Solar Eclipse

Advertisement

Related Articles

Searches For 'My Eyes Hurt' Peaked On Google During Solar Eclipse

Searches For 'My Eyes Hurt' Peaked On Google During Solar Eclipse

Thousands across North America turned their heads to the sky to witness the Solar Eclipse this week, but there was a worrying Google trend in the hours that followed.
Museum Employee Fired For Hanging Up His Own Art

Museum Employee Fired For Hanging Up His Own Art

An art museum in Munich has fired an employee after he smuggled in one of his own paintings and displayed it on a gallery wall.
Rishi Sunak Apologises For Wearing Adidas Sambas

Rishi Sunak Apologises For Wearing Adidas Sambas

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has apologised for wearing Adidas Sambas after many social media users accused him of ruining the popular shoe.
Biggest Change To Scrabble In 75 Years Branded 'Woke' For New Inclusive Features

Biggest Change To Scrabble In 75 Years Branded 'Woke' For New Inclusive Features

Scrabble is getting a bit of a makeover aimed to help make the game more accessible for "anyone who finds word games intimidating".
American Woman Says She’s Had To Stop Using Her Name In Australia Because It Has A Different Meaning Here

American Woman Says She’s Had To Stop Using Her Name In Australia Because It Has A Different Meaning Here

A woman who moved from California to Sydney last month to study has said she’s had to stop going by her full name because it has a different meaning in Australia.