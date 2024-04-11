Australia's Rents Higher Than Ever But Are Set To Drop

New statistics have rents breaking records across the country with prices for houses seeing their steepest quarterly gain in 17 years.

The median price across all capital cities jumping from $600 a week to $630.

Sydney is still the most expensive, while Hobart is the least.

And things aren't any better when it comes to renting units, which saw an eleventh successive quarter of growth.

The median capital city price rising to $620… only $10 a week less than a house!

It comes as vacancy rates are at their lowest ever, hitting record lows in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

But there is hope on the horizon.

Researchers say we might have reached a tipping point, with the number of incoming international students set to dip, and more renters set to transition into home ownership.