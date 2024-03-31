Australia’s Population Grew By 660,000 People In 2023

The statistics from September showed that 550,000 of those were new migrants, and our population is now growing by 2.52 per cent.

The last time we grew this fast, the U.K. gained a new monarch, the first-ever open-heart surgery was performed, and ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ was at the cinemas.

The current rapid growth follows a pandemic-prompted crash, our migration figures actually went backwards at one point, with 94,000 leaving in 2021.

But 660,000 new people arriving amid a housing crisis has many worried.

The boom comes as housing construction crashes to a 10-year low, and rents rising 38 per cent since the start of the pandemic.

So are these numbers an aberration, or a sign of things to come?