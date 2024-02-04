The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Australia's Oldest Person, Catherina van der Linden, Dies Aged 111

Australia's Oldest Person, Catherina van der Linden, Dies Aged 111

Australia's oldest person, who credited regular walks and the gym for her longevity, has died aged 111.

Catherina van der Linden of Adelaide passed away after maintaining her active lifestyle until the last few months of her life.

She is survived by four children, 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas revealed the news on social media platform X and recalled meeting Ms van der Linden on her last birthday.

"When I asked about her secret for a long and happy life, she told me two things: regular gym sessions and regular walks," he said.

Ms van der Linden had a routine of walking around Southern Cross Care's West Beach residential facility, and also visited the gym two to three times a week.

On her 111th birthday, she told AAP she continued her exercise "to see that you still have that energy that you did before".

"Keep on moving and don't sit still," she said.

Ms van der Linden also shared her views that people should try to be content with what life gives them.

"I've lived a normal life," she said at the time.

"Sometimes it's not very good and sometimes it's better but you have to take the bad with the good as well and it's possible to make living a joy."

Ms van der Linden migrated from the Netherlands earlier in her life.

With AAP

Social Media Users Reminisce About The Old Facebook As The Platform Turns 20
NEXT STORY

Social Media Users Reminisce About The Old Facebook As The Platform Turns 20

Advertisement

Related Articles

Social Media Users Reminisce About The Old Facebook As The Platform Turns 20

Social Media Users Reminisce About The Old Facebook As The Platform Turns 20

Facebook, the social media giant that helped shape the digital landscape, celebrates its 20th anniversary today.
Anne Hathaway Slammed For Being Rude After Video Of Her With Fans Goes Viral

Anne Hathaway Slammed For Being Rude After Video Of Her With Fans Goes Viral

The actress is known for being one of the nicest people in the business but in a resurfaced video, she’s been criticised for how she dealt with autograph hunters.
Demi Lovato Slammed For Performing ‘Heart Attack’ At Cardiac Survivors Event

Demi Lovato Slammed For Performing ‘Heart Attack’ At Cardiac Survivors Event

Demi Lovato has been slammed for performing her song ‘Heart Attack’ at an event hosted by the American Heart Association.
Heat Warning For Large Parts Of Australia While Ex-Tropical Cyclone Kirrily Set To Return On Queensland-Northern Territory Border

Heat Warning For Large Parts Of Australia While Ex-Tropical Cyclone Kirrily Set To Return On Queensland-Northern Territory Border

Parts of the ACT, NSW, South Australia and Victoria will experience the 40C temperatures that had many West Australians sweltering this week.
Aussie Gym Owner Bans Tripods Inciting Backlash From Fitness Influencers

Aussie Gym Owner Bans Tripods Inciting Backlash From Fitness Influencers

A popular Aussie gym franchise owner has banned patrons from using tripods to film content.