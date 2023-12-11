Australia’s Net Migration Set To Halve Under Reform Targeting Students And Low-Skilled Workers

Australia’s net migration is set to be halved after blowing out to a record high of 510,000 last financial year, with the migration system overhaul laid out by Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil on Monday.

Speaking to ABC Radio National, O’Neil said the changes were necessary to fix the current “unsustainable” migration levels.

“The migration strategy that the government is releasing today has a primary goal of reducing our migration numbers back to normal, and it’s really important that we do that as quickly as possible because we can only run this successful migration program for our country when we’ve got widespread community support,” she said.

The “skills in demand” visa seeks to increase Australia’s intake of highly skilled workers who have the "potential to grow the skills and expertise of the Australian workforce”, and will replace the current temporary skill shortage visa.

New language requirements for international students will see graduate applicants requiring a score of 6.5, up from 6.0, under the International English Language Testing System, and student visa applicants needing a 6.0, up from 5.5.

The new policies will also crack down on “visa hopping”, in which international students extend their stay by moving between degrees, with added scrutiny on applicants applying for additional visas.