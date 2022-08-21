The Project

Australia’s Most Popular Dog Names For 2022 Revealed

The Great Australian Dog Survey has revealed the most popular names Aussies are giving their pooches in 2022.

The annual survey by Scratch asked 13,000 owners what they have named their dogs in the last year.

Topping the list is Luna, that climbed four spaces to overtake Buddy, which has fallen to third. Charlie claimed the second spot for 2022.

Here are the names that made the Top Ten for 2022:

  1. Luna
  2. Charlie
  3. Buddy
  4. Ruby
  5. Frankie
  6. Bella
  7. Archie
  8. Molly
  9. Daisy
  10. Tilly

The survey also revealed the most popular dog breeds in Australia, with Cavoodles (Poodle cross Cavalier King Charles) claiming the top spot.

The ever-popular Labrador Retriever was the second most popular dog breed, while Greyhounds climbed five places since 2021 to come third.

These were the Top Ten most popular dog breeds for 2022:

  1. Cavoodle
  2. Labrador Retriever
  3. Greyhound
  4. Border Collie
  5. Golden Retriever
  6. Goldendoodle
  7. Labradoodle
  8. German Shepherd
  9. English Staffordshire Bull Terrier
  10. French Bulldog
