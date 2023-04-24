Australia’s Military To Undergo Huge Change To Become Major Player In The Indo-Pacific

The Defence Strategic Review, made public on Monday has recommended an ambitious makeover, turning Australia from a passive Indo-Pacific bystander into a strategic player in one of the world’s most dangerous maritime regions.

“The defence posture that we have had had for the last few decades has served our nation well. But in the circumstances that we now face, that defence posture is no longer fit for purpose,’ said Minister for Defence Richard Marles.

The overhaul has six key priorities;

Develop a nuclear-powered submarine capability (which is already underway)

Beef up our long range missile strike capabilities with homemade munitions

Shift more ADF resources to northern Australia

Get better at using innovative technologies

Boost ADF recruitment

Improve defence cooperation with our neighbours in the Pacific

“Challenges to our national security are always evolving, we cannot fall back on old assumptions,” said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

“We must build and strengthen our security by seeking to shape the future rather than waiting for the future to shape us.”

The review was careful not to directly name who’s behind this potential military threat, saying instead THAT country’s efforts to control the South China Sea is disrupting order in the Indo-Pacific.

The new focus on keeping the fighting offshore comes as a loss for the army with a big order for new fighting vehicles scaled back.

Not everyone is a winner, the Army is set to scale back its land fighting vehicle fleet and reprioritising $7.8 billion to boost the long range firepower in the Navy and the Air Force.

“We need a sovereign defence industrial base in this country if we are truly to be independent and sovereign and have supply chain resilience,” said Pat Conroy, Defence Industry Minister.