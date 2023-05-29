The Project

Australia’s International Reputation On The Line With The Voice To Parliament Referendum

This week, the Lower House is expected to pass the bill for the Voice to Parliament referendum.

With the ‘Yes’ campaign set to kick off in earnest, opposing Voice campaigns grow louder and it’s feared racism will follow.

On Monday night, Anthony Albanese will deliver the Lowitja O’Donoghue Oration to press his case and counter claims the referendum has been rushed.

He says Australians are smart enough to see through the scare mongering.

Amid warnings the world is watching, the chair of Wesfarmers claimed foreign investors would be driven away should the referendum fail.

“If we don’t get that up, it’s going to leave a question mark about our commitment towards supporting the rights of indigenous people in our own country,” said Chin Tan, Race Discrimination Commissioner.

Ninety per cent of voters were on board the 1967 vote to count Indigenous people in the population, but as recent polls suggest support for the Voice is wavering.

Could this referendum ruin our reputation if Australia says no?

Leader of Victoria’s First Peoples’ Assembly and part of the Yes campaign Marcus Stewart told The Project “we’ve got a responsibility to go out and educate the Australian public on what the Voice is and what it isn’t”.

“Campaign hasn’t started yet. Obviously the trend isn’t great, but we’re confident that come Referendum night or the Sunday after, not only the opportunity to wake up in a better country but we hope that we win this,” he said.

“We’ve got an opportunity to improve the lives of Aboriginal People and what’s important in this debate is not the diss, and misinformation out there, or the scare tactics.

“We need to present the facts, the truth on what this can achieve. But this will be achieved together, Aboriginal People and non-Indigenous people walking together to achieve this outcome.”

Tenants Fight For More Rights Against Huge Rent Increases As More People Fall Into Housing Stress
Tenants Fight For More Rights Against Huge Rent Increases As More People Fall Into Housing Stress

