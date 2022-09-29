The Project

Australia's High Court To Have Majority Female Judges With Appointment Of Justice Jayne Jagot

Australia's highest court will have a majority of female judges for the first time in its history with the appointment of Justice Jayne Jagot.

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus announced the appointment of Justice Jagot to the High Court on Thursday.

She will take over from Justice Patrick Keane following his retirement. Justice Jagot will be the seventh woman appointed to the court and 56th overall.

"The government is delighted she has accepted the nomination to the court, and we have no doubt she will serve the High Court of Australia with great distinction," Mr Dreyfus told reporters in Canberra.

Justice Jagot will take up the new role on October 17.

Prior to the High Court, she served as a judge in the Federal Court and was an additional judge on the ACT Supreme Court and a judge in the NSW Land and Environment Court.

Mr Dreyfus said consultations for the appointment were extensive. "Throughout this consultation, Justice Jagot's legal acumen and sterling reputation on the bench was noted," he said.

"We also take this opportunity to again thank Justice Keane for his nine years of distinguished service on the High Court and wish him well in his retirement."

